Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The Real Brokerage has completed its $880 million acquisition of REMAX Holdings to form the new Real REMAX Group mega-brokerage.

Jimmy Burgess shares a seven-step plan for generating listing leads and getting your business ready for 2027.

A proposed class action lawsuit filed this week in Manhattan accuses Compass of monopolizing the New York City rental market.

Berkshire Hathaway closed its $6.8 billion Taylor Morrison deal and grew stakes in two more homebuilders, signaling confidence under CEO Greg Abel.

SEC filings for the closing of The Real Brokerage’s acquisition of REMAX offer a look at how the mega-merger was actually put together.

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