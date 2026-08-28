Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Real completes REMAX takeover to form 180K-agent real estate giant

The Real Brokerage has completed its $880 million acquisition of REMAX Holdings to form the new Real REMAX Group mega-brokerage.

If I needed 10 listings in the next 4 months, here’s exactly what I’d do

listing lead generation

Jimmy Burgess shares a seven-step plan for generating listing leads and getting your business ready for 2027.

Compass sued in NYC after alleged push to delist rentals from Zillow

A proposed class action lawsuit filed this week in Manhattan accuses Compass of monopolizing the New York City rental market.

Berkshire bets on housing market recovery under CEO Greg Abel

Aerial view of suburban homes with an upward arrow, symbolizing a housing market recovery

Berkshire Hathaway closed its $6.8 billion Taylor Morrison deal and grew stakes in two more homebuilders, signaling confidence under CEO Greg Abel.

Inside the deal mechanics of Real’s $880M REMAX merger: FAQ

A Real REMAX group logo over an image of a neighborhood to signify the Real REMAX merger.

SEC filings for the closing of The Real Brokerage’s acquisition of REMAX offer a look at how the mega-merger was actually put together.

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