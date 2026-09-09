Most appraisals don’t fail because of bad comps; they fail because of missing context. Troy Palmquist shares how listing agents can work with appraisers to support more accurate valuations (and protect the deal).

If you’ve ever gotten a phone call from a client when an appraisal gap interrupts an otherwise-smooth transaction, you know that they’re experiencing a lot of feelings, and they have a lot of questions:

What happened?

Why would the appraiser say that?

What’s wrong with the house?

Is the buyer going to cancel?

What can we do?

You can avoid all of that drama, however, by being an active participant in the appraisal process. It’s not about pushing the value or convincing the appraiser but, rather, about helping to guide the narrative with better data and more facts.

After all, appraisers are only as good as the information they have in front of them.

Why appraisals come in low

On the most basic level, appraisers are looking at the nuts and bolts of the home (number of bedrooms and baths, size of lot) and the bells and whistles layered on top (fixtures, finishes, updates). That means that they need to know when there are differentiators that make one home more valuable than another.

As the listing agent, you’ve been through the home with a fine-toothed comb, and you know the market (and comparable properties) inside and out. That means you’re the person who’s best qualified to point out those important differentiators.

Among the things that can cause an undervalued appraisal are:

Missed upgrades and undervalued improvements

Poor or incomplete comps

Lack of hyperlocal knowledge, especially in mixed or transitional neighborhoods

Time constraints

Creating a process that allows you to help the appraiser understand each listing more fully will help you add value to every transaction. That means leaning in to organization, information and communication.

How agents can help appraisers get it right

While it’s not your job to conduct the appraisal, it is your job to help ensure the appraiser has the information they need to correctly evaluate your listing.

There’s a reason “coffee and comps” works. When you show up early with Starbucks and an organized folder of relevant information, it signals professionalism, respect for the appraiser’s time and preparation.

Here’s what to include:

Curate your comps

Help the appraiser understand the impact of current and recent property sales:

Provide three to five highly relevant comps, not a 20-page MLS printout

Include the reason that each comp was selected

Highlight adjustments the appraiser might otherwise miss

Address potential “problem comps” so that the appraiser has full context

Create a clean, itemized improvements sheet

Help the appraiser understand what the homeowner has done to add value to the property:

Include dates, costs and scope of work

Separate cosmetic updates from major system upgrades

Include permits, if applicable

Frame upgrades in terms of market valuation impact, not just dollars spent

Walk the property with intention (if allowed)

Help the appraiser notice hidden sources of value:

Highlight improvements that aren’t obvious

Add context: “This backs to green space” or “This street carries a premium”

Keep it concise and professional. Don’t oversell

Tell the story the data can’t

Help the appraiser put the property in proper perspective:

Describe buyer demand trends for this specific property type

Provide multiple-offer context (if applicable)

Explain unique location advantages that don’t show up cleanly in comps, including new infrastructure, amenities, commercial developments, employment hubs

Through it all, it’s important to respect the line between advocating for your clients’ property and drawing conclusions for the appraiser. Make it easy for the appraiser to agree with you rather than making the experience adversarial or pressure-filled.

Advice from the experts

I asked friends and colleagues from the Sofi Real Estate Advisory Council for their best thoughts and strategies for dealing with appraisals. Here’s what they said, edited for brevity, clarity and to protect client privacy:

Information

Put together an appraisal packet for listings, especially in condo neighborhoods where unit differences — quiet courtyard versus busy street exposure, parking allocation, floor plan idiosyncrasies and updates — aren’t obvious on paper. —D’Ann Melnick, eXp Realty

The biggest appraisal gaps usually come from incomplete information, not bad appraisers. Make sure the appraiser has every relevant comp, every improvement and neighborhood context they can’t pull from the MLS — the goal is eliminating blind spots, not influencing value. —Scot Drucker, Compass

Don’t pad comps or cherry-pick data. Bring the strongest comparable sales available, a list of upgrades with receipts or documentation when possible, and context a 30-minute walkthrough might miss. Meet the appraiser at the property if possible, confirm Supra access ahead of time and treat them with respect. —Krystopher Benyamein

No two properties are truly comparable — differences in location, architecture, craftsmanship and design make valuation more nuanced than square footage or recent sales alone. Prepare a comprehensive valuation package: comps, a detailed inventory of visible and behind-the-scenes improvements, floor plans, market data, neighborhood insights and every offer received to demonstrate true demand. The goal is providing context, not influencing value. —Kristina Gershteyn, Team KG Homes at Robert Defalco Realty

Comps

For custom or new construction properties, provide the appraiser with carefully selected comparable sales, improvement details and the market context used when originally pricing the listing. Helping tell the story of why those sales matter is as important as choosing the right comps. —Jessica Foote, CEO and broker

When comps are wrong, submit a polite, professional and detailed Reconsideration of Value outlining specific errors and why the appraiser’s comps weren’t accurate matches — with supporting data for the alternatives. Make it as easy as possible to agree, and as hard as possible to disagree, with your position. —Janie Coffey, Luxury Accelerator

Pricing

Strong pricing and local expertise reduce appraisal issues but don’t eliminate bad appraisals. Respond with facts, context, professionalism and a clear strategy. Share your own market reports with the lender and appraiser. —Heather Herr, CEO, Private Real Estate Collection and Team Herr

Protect a property’s value long before the appraisal, through strategic pricing, presentation, marketing and positioning. If an appraiser may not immediately recognize what the market saw, prepare an organized case documenting improvements, buyer demand and neighborhood nuances. The appraisal isn’t where value is created — it’s where value is validated. —Abby Greenberg, Compass

Messaging

Delivery matters as much as the message when communicating with appraisers. Any hint of condescension or pressure can backfire — an appraisal is one person’s opinion, so make sure that person likes you. —Alley Buscemi, owner, AlleyCo Homes | Compass

Every home has a story you can’t find by searching online. Make sure the appraiser has the necessary details, recent improvements, and neighborhood insights needed to understand why buyers saw the value they did. —Viviana Cherman, SERHANT.

A clean appraisal isn’t about luck. It’s about preparation — and it’s part of your fiduciary duty, especially in the event of tight appraisal gaps, rapidly shifting markets and record-breaking levels of canceled deals.