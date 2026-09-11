Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

It’s a great time to build a buyer-focused business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Here’s how to maximize your buyer lead gen in time for 2027.

Here’s where the major commissions cases stand after the 8th Circuit’s Aug. 19 decision upholding the Sitzer | Burnett settlement.

The new team marks the close of a several-month hiatus for the Christie’s International Real Estate brand in New York and New Jersey.

The industry doesn’t have to choose between innovation and transparency or between seller flexibility and equal access, Windermere’s OB Jacobi writes.

Marci James offers a no-hype breakdown of the 10 AI real estate tools worth an agent’s time in 2026, with real pricing, the compliance traps to avoid, and a free downloadable Claude skill that makes every piece of copy sound like you.

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