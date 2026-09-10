Sellers ask for a bidding war fairly often, usually assuming it’s something an agent can just decide to make happen. Most of the work behind a multiple-offer situation happens weeks before the listing goes live, long before the first showing.

Nationally, the average listing draws a little over two offers, according to the National Association of Realtors’ Realtors Confidence Index, so anything meaningfully above that tends to come from a deliberate process rather than good timing. Here’s what that process looks like in practice.

Pricing that creates competition

The price you set at launch does more to shape what happens next than almost any other decision in the process. A home priced at the very top of its likely value usually just sits there, showing after showing, waiting for one buyer willing to pay full freight alone.

Set the price slightly under a realistic, data-backed value, pulled from recent comparable closings and how quickly homes are actually moving, and more buyers tend to walk through the door in that same window. That’s usually where competition starts.

None of this works without solid comps behind it. A home priced too low without a strategy behind it attracts weak offers just as easily as strong ones. Agents who consistently generate multiple offers use the launch price to create demand.

Here’s the secret sauce: Price it above or below the sold comps as a function of the number of months’ worth of supply. If it’s a fast-appreciating market, push the price. If it’s a depreciating market, price aggressively below the sold comps so you don’t chase the market downward every day the home sits on the market.

Build demand before the listing goes live

Most of the leverage in a bidding war gets built before a property is even searchable online. In the week or two leading up to launch, I want photography, staging and disclosures finished, and I want the listing quietly shared with agents who already have buyers looking in that price range and neighborhood.

A short coming-soon window, combined with direct outreach to buyers’ agents (rather than a single public post) tends to generate more interest than most of what happens after a home goes live. By the time a listing is technically on the market, there are usually already agents planning to show it that first weekend.

Get the listing in front of the right buyers

A listing needs to show up everywhere a serious buyer’s agent might look, on the MLS, on syndicated portals and across the right social channels. It also needs direct outreach to agents who are actively representing buyers who fit the home.

We have two reverse-prospecting tools. One of them targets agents who have clients with saved searches in the MLS that match the subject property. The second reverse prospecting tool hits our buyer database based on their search history that matches the subject property. This is the one-two punch to drive quick demand.

A wide audience matters far less than the right one. What actually moves the needle is putting the home in front of buyers who are already qualified, motivated and looking in that exact price range.

Time the launch for maximum exposure

When a listing goes live can matter almost as much as the price itself. Listing on a Wednesday or Thursday, once photos and marketing are ready, gives buyers the weekend to see the home in person and lets an open house build momentum heading into an offer deadline.

I try to avoid launching around holidays or during a week when a major economic report is expected, since buyer attention tends to drop and showings thin out fast. Ideally, a listing hits the market when the largest pool of buyers is actually paying attention, even if that means waiting a few extra days past when the paperwork happens to be ready.

Handle offer deadlines fairly

An offer deadline only works if everyone involved trusts it. Every agent representing a buyer should get the same information, at the same time, about when offers are due and how they’ll be reviewed.

I don’t imply there are competing offers that don’t exist, and I don’t quietly move a deadline to favor one buyer over another. Those standards line up with the fairness principles in the Realtor Code of Ethics, and frankly, they’re just good business. Word travels fast among agents.

Escalation clauses can help sellers land on a fair price without dragging out a back-and-forth, but they only work well when they’re explained clearly. Buyers deserve to understand exactly how one functions before agreeing to use it. Handled properly, a deadline gives everyone a fair, orderly point to make a decision instead of pressuring anyone into a rushed one.

Work well with buyers’ agents

The way a listing agent treats agents on the other side has a lot to do with how smoothly a multiple-offer process goes. That means answering questions quickly, giving clear instructions for what a complete offer needs to include and being upfront about the timeline from the very first showing.

Agents remember how they’re treated in these situations, win or lose for their client. Treat them well, and that reputation follows into the next multiple-offer listing, often as stronger offers, because agents already trust how the process will run.

Mistakes that cost sellers multiple offers

Most sellers who never get more than one offer lose that chance in the first couple of weeks, long before any negotiating happens. A few mistakes I see over and over:

Pricing at the very top of the range, leaving no room for competition to build

Skipping pre-launch marketing and jumping straight to a public listing

Weak photography or a home that hasn’t been staged well enough to photograph

An offer deadline that shifts or wasn’t communicated the same way to every agent

Slow or inconsistent responses to buyers’ agents during the process

Judging offers on price alone, without weighing financing strength, contingencies or closing timeline

A bidding war doesn’t happen on its own. An agent builds one through pricing, timing, marketing and how the offer process gets managed once buyers start responding. Sellers who understand that going in usually end up with the outcome they wanted, and the ones who skip the groundwork tend to figure out why later, usually right around the time it’s too late to fix.