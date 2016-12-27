Many consumers found an odd-looking piece of equipment waiting under the Christmas tree this year: virtual-reality (VR) headsets ...
- Adoption of VR is expected to accelerate in 2017.
- If 3-D marketing is part of your listing proposal, bring VR goggles to listing appointments and invite prospects to explore the tour virtually. Going the extra step will help agents stand out to clients.
- Virtual reality can be an engine for increased efficiency, allowing clients and brokers alike to get a feel for more homes in a shorter time span.
