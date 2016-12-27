Emeryville, Calif. (Dec. 27, 2016) — Inman announced that Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) will launch Inman Select to more than 2,200 members, beginning Jan. 3, 2017.

Inman Select is a premium news service for real estate professionals that delivers the latest industry news, analysis, special reports, videos, and in-depth profiles of successful brokers and agents. More than 324,000 real estate professionals rely on Inman Select for daily insight and exclusive tools to grow their business.

“RSAR made the decision to offer Inman Select as an added member service as it is considered one of the premiere sources of information in the real estate industry,” commented John Graham, 2017 President of the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors and a real estate agent with Re/Max Premier Properties. “Inman offers a broad spectrum of real estate related topics and with this tool in hand, members will be more informed and better prepared to counsel their customers and clients.”

RSAR is the latest association to join the ranks of real estate associations and franchisors that now offer Inman Select to their constituents, which includes such industry giants as Houston Association of Realtors, Miami Association of Realtors, Illinois Realtors and Minnesota Realtors.

“We welcome RSAR to Inman Select. This decision will help their members raise their real estate IQ, becoming smarter for their customers,” said Brad Inman, Publisher.

For more information on Inman Select for your group or organization, please contact sales@inman.com or learn more online.