The top 9 video marketing trends for Realtors in 2017

You can't ignore this popular storytelling platform
Published 3 hours ago
Grant Findlay-Shirras
by
  • Video offers the best medium for people to connect and experience who you are and what you have to offer.
  • The trend toward native video on social media has reached an all-time high, with Facebook leading the charge. Repurpose videos across multiple platforms for maximum reach.
  • Live video is now mainstream: The opportunity to view information, products, services and deals in real time imparts urgency on consumers.
  • Make your videos targeted by identifying types of buyers and sellers. Create personalized content for each segment.

Marketers have said it before: "This is the year that video content marketing will explode!" While over time this has become more true, in 2017 video will no longer be a luxury but a marketing necessity for your content strategy ...

