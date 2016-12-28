The top 9 video marketing trends for Realtors in 2017

Marketers have said it before: "This is the year that video content marketing will explode!" While over time this has become more true, in 2017 video will no longer be a luxury but a marketing necessity for your content strategy ...
- Video offers the best medium for people to connect and experience who you are and what you have to offer.
- The trend toward native video on social media has reached an all-time high, with Facebook leading the charge. Repurpose videos across multiple platforms for maximum reach.
- Live video is now mainstream: The opportunity to view information, products, services and deals in real time imparts urgency on consumers.
- Make your videos targeted by identifying types of buyers and sellers. Create personalized content for each segment.
