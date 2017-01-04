‘One day this will be yours’: Keys to the company handover

At 32, Natalie Rowe, the brand new team leader and broker-owner of Re/Max Advantage in Michigan, already knows that managing agents can be like "keeping frogs in a wheelbarrow," as she puts it ...
- Ideally, the likely transition is happening years before the actual event.
- It is a good idea for incoming generations to have a high profile in their markets prior.
- Make the transition a formal contract, not just a conversation.
- Company founders can still make a valuable contribution by being the face of the company.
- Patriarchs or matriarchs should step out of the way completely if their presence is causing confusion.
