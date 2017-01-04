The ultimate guide to what 2017 has in store for real estate

We’ve spent the past several weeks at Inman examining what 2016 held and offering predictions for 2017 — so many that you might have missed some!

So we’re offering a retrospective of the future-looking posts we’ve published, grouped by category. Enjoy!

What’s the general industry outlook?

Our last Special Report of the year featured analysis based on survey feedback, plus interviews with some of the industry’s most noteworthy names. It showed solid optimism for the 2017 housing market, and many survey respondents plan to expand their businesses next year.

Brad Inman peered into his crystal ball to pull out some 2017 predictions.

And we also included the 2017 edition of industry consultant Rob Hahn’s predictions list. (I’ll let him address the money-back guarantee.)

Tech trends

After looking back on major tech trends that helped bring us to where we are, we examined the future of real estate bots, blockchain and virtual reality.

And we dug deep into what a major funding round means for one real estate tech company in particular, Opendoor.

The ele-Trump in the room

A lot of questions surround what the incoming President-elect will do — we considered four ways that the incoming administration could change (or chill) the housing market, what might happen to Fannie and Freddie, and two potential economic realities that Donald Trump could be facing.

It’s the economy, stupid

For a full rundown of what 2017 could hold, check out our analysis featuring eight different experts and their varied opinions.

We also looked into what to expect when it comes to mortgage rates, buyer’s versus seller’s markets and potential ramifications of the December 2016 Fed rate hike.

Also, looking at gross domestic product (GDP) and expenditures can give us a good idea of where we might be hurting next year.

Tell it to the judge

We wrote about quite a few court cases in 2017, and also quite a few stories about one court case in particular. (That would be the Move-Zillow litigation.)

Still hooked on Facebook ads? We’ve got bad news …

You’re probably not going to see the same return on investment in 2017 (or ever) in the future. That’s the bad news; there’s lots of good news involving marketing trends in 2017, too.

Get ready for your close-up

Video, video, video. You heard a lot about it in 2016, and it isn’t going anywhere. Here are our thoughts on the top video marketing trends coming down the pipeline.

Won’t you join us?

MLSs have been merging for a few years now — and we see that trend is likely to continue in 2017.

And what about home design trends?

If you’re looking for advice for selling clients (especially at the staging, uh, stage), then look no further than our roundup of the top 20 home design trends of 2017, provided by a number of home trend sources.

(Just want to show the kitchen some love? We’ve also got a top kitchen trends for 2017 post for you.)

