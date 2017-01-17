A growing number of brokerages want to be seen as tech-savvy real estate players – but how do business leaders assemble a good tech team if they don't have the skills to recognize a good candidate? And how do they make their company appealing to these coveted engineers and developers ...
- Look at your own network and organization to decide if candidates have the skills you need.
- Get in front of your target audience at events and online.
- Figure out how to appeal to their lives outside of work.
