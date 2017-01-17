AgentBrokerage

How to attract talented techies to your brokerage

Make your brand stand out and choose your tech systems wisely, say panel experts
Published 57 min ago
Gill South
by Staff Writer
  • Look at your own network and organization to decide if candidates have the skills you need.
  • Get in front of your target audience at events and online.
  • Figure out how to appeal to their lives outside of work.

A growing number of brokerages want to be seen as tech-savvy real estate players – but how do business leaders assemble a good tech team if they don't have the skills to recognize a good candidate? And how do they make their company appealing to these coveted engineers and developers ...

