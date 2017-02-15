Are you a new breed of broker owner who gets technology, created a magnetic culture, crafted a memorable brand and integrated social giving into your company’s DNA?

When you watch the bloated incumbents in your market, do you know in your gut that you can steal market share?

If so, Inman has an exciting new place for you: the Indie Broker Summit, where you will find solutions, make connections and be inspired to take your company to the next level.

The all-day event will be held Monday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the San Francisco Hilton (the day before Inman Connect begins).

“The indy broker tribe has always been a central part of the Inman community, they subscribe to our vision of innovation, engagement and openness,’ said Inman publisher Brad Inman. “We always wanted to do something just for them, and this is it.”

This new all-day signature Inman event will help indy brokers create long-term value as you grow your top and bottom lines, lean forward with new technology, create a meaningful brand and solve tricky problems that are getting in your way.

Learn and socialize with the fastest growing brokers in the country and absorb what they are doing right.

Get the latest scoop on the newest technologies that are actually producing results inside companies like yours.

Learn how to bulk up to compete with the well-funded new entrants and how to partner with the big names in the business like Facebook, Google and Zillow.

See how you can carve out your own lane and differentiate yourself from everyone else.

Along with gritty outside speakers and winning indie broker owners sharing their stories, the group will break into problem solving sessions, tackling the knotty issues that matter to you and stir your creative juices.

Meet peers who have been there, done it and want to do more.

Make invaluable connections that will last for years to come, enriching your life and helping you grow your business.

Get your roadmap for success including the comprehensive Inman White Paper on the Indie Brokers phenomenon.

This is not a place for the whiners, the fearful or the “milk it ’til it’s over” crowd.

1000Watt will be working with the Inman content team on the agenda, speakers and direction of the event, so “that the Indy Broker Summit is laser focused on helping this incredible community thrive,” said Inman.

“The Connect brand stands for amazing ideas, enlightened speakers, passionate attendees and classy event production,” said 1000Watt partner Marc Davison. “Applying the Connect formula to independent brokerage is brillant and sorely needed.”

Nothing too hot to discuss

How to attain high margins and manage like a tightwad, bumping up your cash flow

How to fend off Compass, before it recruits more agents

How to use the data already inside your company to be 10-times smarter than your luddite competitors

How to understand new real estate models and learn to think like they do

How to be the coolest real estate company in town

How to compete with Opendoor, or else

How to partner with Facebook, on your own

How to get to know the people who will buy your company

How to close 50 percent of your offices and feel no pain

How to live with no middle management, and not miss anyone

How to outsource everything, including yourself

How to boost your valuation in five simple ways

How to cultivate and support teams without creating a monster

How to embrace powerful agent brands without destroying your own

How to compress the transaction timeline by 30 days, without pain

How to grow with half the number of agents and half the headaches

How to know who is selling their house before your competitors

How to level commission splits at 50 percent and get away with it

How to compete with Keller Williams before it grabs more share in your market

How to negotiate a sweet deal with Zillow and feel good about it

How to sell your company for an 8x multiple and live high on the hog

How to stop looking, sounding and acting like every other broker

How to market and brand your company like a Madison Avenue creative

How to move past search, IDX and the off-the-shelf brokerage websites

How to leverage publicity in new ways

How to stand out on social media and actually say something that matters

How to cultivate original ideas and be the brokerage everyone wants to copy

Agenda

8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Coffee networking

8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Keynote address

8:50 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. My Indie Brokerage: What I do that is right, what I need to fix?

9:10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. How to compete with OpenDoor, or else

9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. How to slash your middle management

How to move past Search, IDX and the off-the-shelf brokerage websites

How to move past Search, IDX and the off-the-shelf brokerage websites

10:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Networking Break

10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. How to increase your company’s valuation in 5 easy steps

10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. How to close 50 percent of your offices and feel no pain

11:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. How to partner with Facebook, on your own

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. How to level commission splits at 50 percent and get away with it

How I use technology to find homesellers before my competitor

How I use technology to find homesellers before my competitor

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Luncheon with keynote speaker

1:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pecha Kucha Sessions

Facilitators present issue in 20 second 20 slide presentations to get conversations going.

Pick your session and feel to move around.

How to cultivate and support teams without creating a monster How to embrace powerful agent brands without destroying your own How to compress the transaction timeline by 30 days, without pain How to grow with half the number of agents and half the headaches How to know who is selling their house before your competitors How to compete with Keller Williams before it grabs more share in your market How to negotiate a sweet deal with Zillow and feel good about it How to create a satellite virtual office

3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Networking Break

3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pecha Kucha Sessions

Facilitators present issue in 20 second 20 slide presentations to get conversations going.

Pick your session and feel free to move around.

How to be the coolest real estate company in tow How to get to know the people who will buy your company How to live with no middle management, and not miss anyone How to outsource everything, including yourself How to boost your valuation in five simple way How to attain high margins & manage like a tightwad, bumping up your cash flow How to fend off Compass, before it recruits more agents How to use the data already inside you company to be 10x smarter than your luddite competitors

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Networking Reception

Pacific Union International

1699 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, California