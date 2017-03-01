Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.Real estate agents in major West Coast markets now have a new assistant they can call upon to help customers with questions about smart home connectivity. And for now, the service is free.Amazon has made public its eight-month-old smart home consulting services that help homeowners analyze network strength, understand how devices work with one another, and demonstrate their features and benefits.Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Jose are the first markets in which the service is available.The service does not handle physical installations or repairs but will help test products that overlap with a person's smart home goals, such as energy savings or connecting in-home entertainment. Appointments average 45 minutes, according to Amazon. Application for real estate agents Real estate agents concerned about keep...
- Amazon has launched personal smart home consulting services in select West Coast markets.
- The service does not handle physical installations or repairs but will help test products that overlap with a person's smart home goals, such as energy savings or connecting in-home entertainment.
- For now, the consultations are free.
Comments