LAS VEGAS -- "In the old days, it used to be that we were the controllers of the interrupt," said Matthew Ferrara on stage in a session at One21, Century 21's conference."We could make a sign, a TV ad, a radio ad, even a postcard in the mailbox, and we could interrupt their brains."Matthew FerraraOh, how things have changed. How does a real estate agent build relationships in what Ferrara calls a "selfie-centered social media world"?In summary: Take it back to the grassroots, personal connections."People are going to be much more absorbed in themselves," he noted -- including agents."One of the most important things I'd like to encourage you to do is to try to forget the urge to go viral," said Ferrara."I'm a bit of a contrarian in this space, but some people think they need to have a smashing traffic flow through their Facebook. I actually don't believe that's effective or good for your brand."The ultimate strategy is not to go viral but to become so i...