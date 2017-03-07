Top NYC brokers slam StreetEasy agent program

StreetEasy has turned into "A Nightmare On Elm Street" for a number of New York City brokers.They say that adding Zillow Group's Premier Agent program to the platform is misleading potential buyers by guiding them to buyer's agents who've paid for advertising on StreetEasy instead of the exclusive listing agent.The Premier Agent program launched for StreetEasy on March 1.The Premier Agent contact forms that appear on Zillow and Trulia feature specific agents, but the forms that will show up on StreetEasy listings do not. They are “opaque” contact forms without lists of agent names and photos.When a buyer goes to a listing, there's a box on the righthand side that says "Contact Agent" and asks the buyer to send a message with their name, number and email.Additionally, there's a number listed underneath the contact form that buyers can call for more information.A screenshot of a listing on StreetEasy.There's also a secondary tab within the box called "...
