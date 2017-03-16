The National Association of Realtors' 2015 DANGER report cited the number of “nominal agents” as a major industry concern. The report’s author, Stefan Swanepoel, urged industry members to, “See each danger for what it is -- a potential threat that could impact you or some part of our industry.”In the 21 months since the report was released, what’s been done to address this potential threat? NAR is a trade organization relying on dues paying members. It’s unreasonable to expect NAR to spearhead a solution that results in drastic reductions in revenue.If the industry is going to address this concern, a logical place to start is with brokers and their choices in the real estate agents with whom they work.We currently run brokerage operations in 12 states. Our brokerage doesn’t survive with nominal agents. We’ve traveled hundreds of thousands of miles to meet them and fold them into our team.All were established. All with other brokerages. It’s not easy....