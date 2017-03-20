To serve ultra-high-net worth (UHNW) individuals and help them with all their property needs is the ultimate dream for many luxury agents.However, meeting the richest of the rich, and infiltrating their environment, can present challenges. How do you get inside the world they inhabit?Winston Chesterfield, wealth intelligence expert and director of financial research firm Wealth-X spoke at One Sotheby’s International Realty’s annual summit on Friday in Miami and got to the heart of this very topic.He suggests getting to know these people better -- find out what they do for fun."To really know billionaires is to look beyond their commercial success and instead focus on what makes them tick: their interests, hobbies and passions," notes the Wealth-X 2015-16 Billionaire Census Report.Wealth-X 2015-16 Billionaire Census ReportPhilanthropy continues to be global billionaires' primary passion, with more than 56 percent interested in or pursuing philanthropic activ...