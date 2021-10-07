More than four dozen real-estate moguls were included in Forbes’ latest list of wealthiest Americans, a group that has flourished financially since the start of the pandemic.

Warren Buffett and Stephen Schwarzman topped the list among investors with substantial ties to the real estate industry, with developer Donald Bren also clocking in near the top with an estimated net worth of $16.2 billion, according to the Forbes 400 list.

Like their colleagues in other industries, America’s wealthiest real estate figures saw their net worth grow rapidly over the past year, Forbes said.

“The 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion,” Forbes said in its report. “Nearly all are richer than they were a year ago.”

In addition to investors, the publication also identified business giants in construction, manufacturing and distribution.

John Menard Jr. was the wealthiest on the list among this group. The founder of Menards home improvement chain has an estimated net worth of $16.6 billion, Forbes said. Diane Hendricks, the chair of ABC Supply roofing company, came in at $11 billion.

The list below is grouped by industry and ordered by each businessperson’s net-worth rank on the Forbes 400 list. Other members of the Forbes 400 list may have ties to real estate, but are not included below.

Construction and services

43. John Menard Jr. , founder and owner of Menards home improvement chain — $16.6 billion

66. Joe Gebbia , co-founder and chief product officer of Airbnb — $10.8 billion

116. Ronald Wanek , founder of Ashley Furniture — $7.6 billion

124. Arthur Blank , co-founder of Home Depot — $7.2 billion

195. Eric Smidt , CEO of Harbor Freight Tools — $5.6 billion

389. Donald Horton and family , founder of D.R. Horton — $2.9 billion

Mortgage lending

23. Dan Gilbert , cofounder of Quicken Loans — $30.9 billion

Real estate investing

8. Warren Buffett , chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway — $102 billion

19. Stephen Schwarzman , co-founder of Blackstone — $37.4 billion

43. Carl Icahn , founder of Icahn Enterprises — $16.6 billion

70. Stanley Kroenke , founder of the Kroenke Group — $10.7 billion

120. Jonathan Gray , chairman and CEO of Blackstone Group — $7.4 billion

151. Neil Bluhm , partner of Midwest Gaming & Entertainment — $6.4 billion

161. Leonard Stern , chairman and CEO of the Hartz Group — $6.2 billion

168. Edward Roski Jr. , president of Majestic Realty $6.1 billion

168. John A. Sobrato and family , founder of the Sobrato Organization — $6.1 billion

172. Sam Zell , founder of Equity Group Investments — $6 billion

188. Ray Lee Hunt , chair of Hunt Consolidated — $5.7 billion

209. Jeff Greene , credit-default-swap investor — $5.1 billion

229. Ted Lerner and family , founder of Lerner Enterprises — $4.7 billion

229. Igor Olenicoff , founder of Olen Properties — $4.7 billion

261. Rick Caruso , founder and CEO of Caruso — $4.3 billion

261. Ty Warner , owner of Four Seasons Hotel New York — $4.3 billion

289. Richard LeFrak and family , CEO of the LeFrak Organization — $3.9 billion

289. Donald Sterling , real estate investor — $3.9 billion

300. Bernard Saul II , chairman and CEO of Saul Centers — $3.8 billion

318. Charles Cohen , president and CEO of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation — $3.6 billion

318. Jay Paul , founder of Jay Paul Co. — $3.6 billion

318. Jerry Speyer , founding partner of Tishman Speyer — $3.6 billion

340. Herb Simon , founder of Simon Property Group — $3.4 billion

363. H. Ross Perot Jr. , chairman of The Perot Group — $3.2 billion

368. Jeff Sutton , founder of Wharton Properties — $3.1 billion

377. Mortimer Zuckerman , former Boston Properties chairman — $3 billion

389. Jane Goldman , co-chair of Solil Management — $2.9 billion

