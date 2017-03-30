The recruiting firm tapped to find a COO for troubled CEO Travis Kalanick of Uber fame is the same company on the hunt for the National Association of Realtors' (NAR's) next CEO.They are both high-profile hires: one unfolding publicly amid a messy human resources situation -- and the other for a trade organization that's in good shape but is seeking change and potentially new direction in a successor.Bill HudsonBill Hudson is the Heidrick & Struggles senior advisor tasked with helping NAR find a new leader. The firm's previous success stories have included placing Eric Schmidt at Google in 2001 as the chairman of the board of directors (he's now the Alphabet executive chairman) and Satya Nadella as Microsoft's new CEO. NAR's managing director of media communications, Sara Wiskerchen, said the association interviewed four different firms before deciding on Heidrick & Struggles.The association has hired a top-notch executive search firm (instead of a traditional...
- The National Association of Realtors has tapped an expert in association executive hires at search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find NAR's new CEO.
- Based on the job description and the firm's research on what makes a top association executive, it looks like NAR is seeking a candidate with a great deal of experience in association or high-level management (though not necessarily in real estate) who's willing to build relationships with policymakers, members and the industry as a whole.
