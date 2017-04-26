Kodak brings on-demand photography to real estate

Some homesellers want to list lickety-split. Kodakit, an on-demand photography platform operated by Kodak, can help agents rise to the occasion. In markets where Kodakit has gone live, real estate agents can request a photo shoot at a specific time and receive a response within six minutes from a photographer who can do the job, according to Kodakit CEO Eric Mahe. The service is designed to be a one-stop shop for photography. It handles scheduling, payment and content delivery. "The only thing you have to do is tell us when, where and what time, and we take care of everything else," Mahe said. Kodakit's network of more than 3,000 photographers covers 37 countries and 92 cities, including 18 in the Unities States. It's partnered with Airbnb, HomeAway and Houzz, among other large brands. It might seem risky to hire the first photographer to raise her hand, but Kodakit says all its vendors are up to the task. They must undergo rigorous vetting, including a re...