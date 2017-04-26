How much is a "transaction-ready" buyer worth? Real estate giant Zillow Group may find out when it relaunches the newest addition to its portal arsenal, RealEstate.com. Last month, Zillow Group announced it would revamp the domain as a consumer search portal targeting millennial homebuyers. Now, multiple sources have confirmed that Zillow Group plans to incorporate a search feature that will spell out the overall cost of owning a particular home, beyond mortgage payments -- a feature that serious would-be buyers are particularly likely to be interested in. The sources, most of them MLS executives who attended Zillow Group's MLS Forum last week, spoke to Inman on condition of anonymity because the company asked attendees not to divulge any details about plans for the site shared onstage at the conference. The feature will reportedly be called Total Cost of Ownership, and may be taking a cue from TLCengine, a three-year-old real estate startup that offers a predictive analyt...
