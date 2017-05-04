Technology

Zillow Group posts net $4.6M loss in Q1, ups 2017 revenue forecast

Real estate giant expects to pull in at least $1.05 billion in revenue this year
In an earnings report today, Zillow Group, the operator of listing portals Zillow, Trulia and RealEstate.com, posted a net loss of $4.6 million in the first three months of 2017, down sharply from a $47.6 million loss in the first quarter of 2016 and a $23.5 million loss in the fourth quarter. The company’s revenue grew 32 percent year-over-year in 2016, to a record $245.8 million, beating its own revenue forecast and prompting the company to raise its revenue expectations for all of 2017 to between $1.05 billion and $1.065 billion. “Zillow Group’s strong first quarter performance across the board was a tremendous start to 2017,” said Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff in a statement. “We beat our own expectations and surpassed last year’s seasonal annual traffic peak by reaching an all-time high of unique users in March. We are thrilled with our first quarter results, which demonstrate that as consumers become more engaged, real estate agents and brokerages become ...