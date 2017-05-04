In an earnings report today, Zillow Group, the operator of listing portals Zillow, Trulia and RealEstate.com, posted a net loss of $4.6 million in the first three months of 2017, down sharply from a $47.6 million loss in the first quarter of 2016 and a $23.5 million loss in the fourth quarter. The company’s revenue grew 32 percent year-over-year in 2016, to a record $245.8 million, beating its own revenue forecast and prompting the company to raise its revenue expectations for all of 2017 to between $1.05 billion and $1.065 billion. “Zillow Group’s strong first quarter performance across the board was a tremendous start to 2017,” said Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff in a statement. “We beat our own expectations and surpassed last year’s seasonal annual traffic peak by reaching an all-time high of unique users in March. We are thrilled with our first quarter results, which demonstrate that as consumers become more engaged, real estate agents and brokerages become ...
Zillow Group posts net $4.6M loss in Q1, ups 2017 revenue forecast
Real estate giant expects to pull in at least $1.05 billion in revenue this year
