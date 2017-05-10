Daily market update: May 10, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
News from earlier this week
Tuesday, May 9
CoreLogic Loan Performance Insights
- Serious delinquency and foreclosure rates hit lowest levels since 2007
- The 30 days or more delinquency rate for February 2016 was 5.5 percent.
- In February 2017, 5.0 percent of mortgages were delinquent by at least 30 days or more including those in foreclosure. This represents a 0.5 percentage point decline in the overall delinquency rate compared with February 2016.
Comments
