SRE Matrix -- the hybrid brokerage that's raised $200 million -- has launched a mortgage brokerage licensed in Hawaii, California and Arizona. The new venture is designed to take the low-fee real estate brokerage a step closer to becoming a "one-stop shop for homebuyers" -- a goal shared by some other prominent real estate companies that are pushing into the mortgage space. SRE Matrix pockets a 1 percent fee for representing homebuyers, rebating the rest of the buy-side commission to clients. It typically charges sellers anywhere from a 2 percent to 4 percent commission, collecting a 1 percent fee for itself and paying the remainder to buyer’s agents. The company's sole investor is Takeshi Sekiguchi, billionaire resort developer who views SRE Matrix as “his baby." After getting its start in Hawaii, SRE Matrix has hired a handful of salaried agents in Los Angeles, Arizona, South Carolina and Tennessee. But the company has expanded to many other states through pa...
Fast-expanding SRE Matrix launches mortgage brokerage
Latest bid by a high-tech real estate firm to become a 'one-stop shop' for homebuyers
