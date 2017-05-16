You know it’s crossed your mind when you’ve seen a headline cross your screen — “such-and-such brokerage, team or tech company sold for this dollar amount today!”

What do you need to know to make it your company in the headline and to get the best possible price for all your blood, sweat and equity? You’ll find out on Friday, August 11, at three panel discussions on the main stage at Inman Connect San Francisco, taking place August 7 through 11 at the San Francisco Hilton Union Square.

You will learn:

What big brokerage buyers could be looking for and how to make your business attractive

How actual deals were negotiated and executed

What it’s like to sell a brokerage — before, during and after the transaction

How teams should think about sales

What’s involved in selling a tech company, from valuation to final handshake

… And whether you really want to sell in the first place

Panelists will include Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s Sherry Chris alongside people who have been involved in a business transaction and can speak to what it’s like — financially, energetically and emotionally.

Selling a team, brokerage or tech company isn’t a decision to make lightly, and you’ll get to hear from the horse’s mouth how it works out, the pitfalls and potential, on the last day of Inman Connect San Francisco — programming you simply can’t find at any other real estate conference.

