Working through an epic seller’s market

We are in what I call an epic seller’s market, and it is impacting every aspect of business from lead generation to how we use technology. The seller’s market is fueled by lack of inventory, and it's only growing stronger. In today’s market, finding a qualified buyer to purchase a home is much easier than it was back in 2009, which is why some of the strategies for selling homes quickly work so much better now than they did then. Some agents are advertising their ability to sell homes quickly and with multiple offers. What might be causing the shortage? At times, the shortage of homes on the market feels like a crisis. Homeowners who had planned on putting their homes on the market this spring changed their minds because they could not find a home to move to. Other people still cannot sell their homes for the price they paid, so they are simply waiting for better offers. Homeownership is at a 40-year low, rents are high and vacancies are scarce. Investors are not letti...