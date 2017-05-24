Markets & Economy

Daily market update: May 24, 2017

by Staff Writer
Today 6:42 A.M.

Wednesday, May 24

Black Knight’s First Look at April 2017 Mortgage Data

  • First-lien mortgage delinquencies rose by 13 percent, the largest monthly increase since November 2008
  • Month-over-month, the number of borrowers past due on mortgage payments increased by 241,000
  • April’s delinquency rate increase was primarily calendar-driven (due to both the month ending on a Sunday and March being the typical calendar-year low) and largely isolated to early-stage delinquencies
  • The inventory of loans in active foreclosure continues to decline, hitting a 10-year low in April
  • At just 52,800, April saw the fewest monthly foreclosure starts since January 2005
  • Prepayment speeds (historically a good indicator of refinance activity) fell by 11 percent from March

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

Tuesday, May 23

First American Financial Corporation April 2017 Potential Home Sales

  • Potential existing-home sales decreased to a 5.69 million seasonally adjusted, annualized rate (SAAR), a 0.2 percent decline over last month’s revised data.
  • This represents an 89.3 percent increase from the market potential low point reached in December 2008.
  • In April, the market potential for existing-home sales fell by 0.1 percent compared with a year ago, a decline of 5,000 (SAAR) sales.
  • Currently, potential existing-home sales is 674,000 (SAAR), or 11.8 percent below the pre-recession peak of market potential, which occurred in July 2005.

