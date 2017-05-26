Zillow Instant Offers lands Realtor 48 seller leads

Realtor Veronica Figueroa has nabbed 48 seller leads through Zillow Instant Offers since it launched on Monday, and she’s working to see how many she can convert into listings. “The numbers just keep on coming in,” she said. Veronica Figueroa She and her team are still sorting out which leads are legitimate, but she’s confirmed that at least a few appear to be motivated sellers. The product has a lot of potential, but capitalizing on it requires commitment, flexibility and support, said Figueroa, broker-owner of Orlando, Florida-based Re/Max Innovation. Zillow Instant Offers, a test product that Zillow is piloting in Orlando, Florida; and Las Vegas, allows homeowners to receive quick offers from multiple investors alongside a comparative market analysis (CMA) from Zillow agent advertisers such as Figueroa. Each CMA request is a seller lead for an agent, not just an acquisition target for an investor. The flood of potential listings reminds Figueroa of the ...