No real estate website is complete without an agent-matching tool, right? Down Payment Resource, a provider of down payment assistance information, discovered this after many of its website visitors asked to be connected with an agent. Now the company has tapped ReferralExchange, a referral platform for agents, to meet this demand. When homebuyers ask to be matched with an agent, DownPaymentResource.com draws on ReferralExchange's technology to pair the buyer with an agent that's deemed to meet their needs and qualifications. After searching for down payment assistance, Down Payment Resource users are asked if they want to find a real estate agent. ReferralExchange makes it easy for agents to send referrals to others agents and track their progress. It pockets a cut of referral fees earned by agents when their referrals convert into closings. Over 20,000 agents are active users of ReferralExchange, with the network generating 15,000 referrals per month, accordi...