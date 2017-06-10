News Brief

Top 10 posts from last week

Best of our industry coverage collected for your convenience
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.

Don't miss the real estate event of the summer
Join 4,000 real estate pros at Connect SF, Aug 7‑11, 2017

Learn More

Top story of the week:

1. NAR comes out swinging against Zillow Instant Offers

Hordes of angry Realtors have called on the National Association of Realtors to come out swinging against Zillow Instant Offers, the pilot program that lets consumers request quick offers from investors.

Also most read:

2. From this moment on, nothing will be the same in real estate
3. Special Report: The art of handling objections in real estate
4. 31 unexpected encounters of the home sales variety
5. Special Report: The art of handling objections in real estate
6. How virtual staging sells homes stuck on the market
7. ‘iBuyers’ like Opendoor and Offerpad could reduce commissions
8. Redfin’s Walk Score sued over accessibility for the blind
9. How Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are about to change your real estate business
10. Does the public still want real estate agents?

Article image credited to jakkapan / Shutterstock.com