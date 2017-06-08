Alyssa Morgan Brinegar It can be difficult for a buyer to get over an unsightly paint color, let alone envision a space with tasteful furnishings or new flooring. And many online real estate consumers who see a property with forlornly empty rooms will move on swiftly to homes that work harder to catch their eye. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Miami Beach agent Alyssa Morgan Brinegar recently took on a listing that had languished on the market for more than nine months and gone through a number of price reductions. Using virtual home staging technology while keeping the home at the same price as the previous agent, she sold it in four days. Virtual staging places furniture and decor in a room to make it seem more appealing and livable, but unlike traditional staging, the furniture and finishes are all computer-generated. VHT Virtual Staging: Same Rooms/Different Styles. (Before rendering). She put a second property on the market last week, which had only...