When President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 13777, "Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs," it's a fair bet that he intended the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to take a close look at its rules and regulations in order to determine what's necessary and what's excessive. NAR President William Brown. Now, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has weighed in with a letter from NAR President William Brown to HUD Secretary Ben Carson, outlining the regulatory areas of housing that should take priority. "NAR recognizes that there is a need to review HUD’s rules and regulations and make sure they are well crafted and tailored to achieve their intended goals in an efficient and considerate manner," Brown wrote. "Through a multitude of initiatives, HUD develops strong, safe communities and provides access to affordable housing for millions of Americans. For many groups traditionally underserved by the private housing market, including...
- NAR wants HUD to make changes to its Community Development Block Grants assessment process and to clarify the process by which disabled people can request reasonable accommodations for service animals.
- It also asks that HUD reconsider whether lifetime mortgage insurance premiums are necessary and to lower premiums, and addresses PACE loans and FHA condo policy tweaks.
