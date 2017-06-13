Do you feel like you’re wasting time, money and energy on real estate marketing campaigns that never seem to pay off?

Unless your marketing strategy includes targeted advertising, you most certainly are.

Fortunately, it’s easy to run targeted ad campaigns these days, and one of our recent podcast guests shared exactly how.

Nationally recognized residential real estate expert Jim Remley uses targeted advertising methods to maximize his real estate marketing return on investment (ROI).

In this post, we’ll discuss a few of Jim’s marketing strategies and explore how you can put them to use.

For more information on Jim’s marketing tips, including the strategy that helped his team’s real estate app hit 80,000 downloads, listen to the podcast below.

Google display for real estate marketing

The key to boosting real estate marketing ROI is targeting. By targeting the people who are most likely to need real estate services, advertising dollars are used far more efficiently. You might be better off skipping display ads entirely since the the average click rate for those campaigns is 0.1 percent, unless you’re really willing to put effort into targeting.

It only takes a little time and effort to target your ad campaigns effectively using the Google Display Network. To get a great value on the ads you run via mobile apps, for instance, you can choose the specific apps your ad will run on. So, instead of running ads on games or other apps that potential clients are unlikely to use, you can elect to run ads only on news apps.

You can also use Google Display Network’s manual placement capabilities to run your ads on specific online videos, webpages and RSS feeds.

Targeted Facebook advertisements

Facebook advertising campaigns also have huge ROI potential, but they need to be done right. To get the best results with your Facebook ads, you need to make the most of Facebook’s targeting capabilities.

For real estate, the ability to conduct targeted ad campaigns based on potential clients’ locations is invaluable.

If you really want to maximize your Facebook real estate marketing ROI, get as specific as possible with your location-based targeting. Don’t advertise to people based on ZIP code alone. Instead, advertise to people in specific neighborhoods, especially when you list or sell a nearby home. When people see your ad and realize you’ve just listed or sold one of the homes in their neighborhood, they’ll be far more likely to pay attention.

Reviews as social proof for real estate marketing

There’s one final thing to focus on when redirecting your real estate marketing efforts for maximum ROI: business reviews.

Once you’ve managed to capture the attention of potential clients via targeted advertisements, your business reviews have the potential to either make or break those prospects’ desire to reach out.

You’ll have a much easier time pulling in warm leads if your business has plenty of five-star reviews. Reviews provide most potential clients with the social proof they need to give you or one of your agents a shot. Unfortunately, just one poor review can cost you a significant amount of business, so aim to provide excellent service to each and every client.

To learn more about the ways you can increase your real estate marketing ROI, listen to the complete podcast interview with Jim Remley.

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT best selling book “6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny”, the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

