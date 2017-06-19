Real estate agents in inventory-starved markets will soon be able to turn to a database provided by the National Association of Realtors for a source of business: new-construction listings. NAR subsidiary Realtors Property Resource (RPR) has struck a deal with Builders Update, an Austin, Texas-based firm that launched nationally in 2012 hoping to make its online search engine "a national MLS for new homes." Builders Update will be RPR's exclusive provider of new-home construction data, which includes to-be-built "spec" homes, ready-to-move-in homes, and coming soon communities, Builders Update CEO Bill Gaul told Inman. "The stage of the home is clearly indicated along with planned completion date for each property," he said via email. The agreement will make about 100,000 new-home listings nationwide available to agents through RPR when the integration between the two companies goes live in about 60 days, according to Gaul. Builders Update home page RPR's property ...
- More than 1 million Realtors will have access to new-home listings at no additional charge through a partnership between Realtors Property Resource (RPR) and Builders Update.
