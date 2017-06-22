Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Master Lock has proven it's tough under fire, but is it tough enough to withstand the scrutiny of the real estate industry? We'll soon find out. Master Lock recently announced the launch of its new Bluetooth Lock Box, which "allows users to grant access to their property at anytime from anywhere through the use of their smartphone device," the company said. The product, available in a portable ($172.50) and wall-mount ($162.50) version, is targeted at real estate agents and landlords and those who offer their home via sites like VRBO and Airbnb. The lockbox sports a range of access features that are powered by its free eLocks app for iPhone and Android. Users can provide access through temporary codes through the app or give manual codes to be punched in. There are also administrative features that allow lock owners to track who's registered for access, d...