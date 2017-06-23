Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh Brown interviews Mark Allen, vice president of industry relations at Move Inc. Real estate was in Allen’s blood, but he found himself wanting to take a different path than his parents. In the end, his roots won him over, and he found great success in real estate.

Listen as he shares a crazy story about hosting an open house in the wrong neighborhood. Spoiler alert: He manages to make that sale anyway.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

