Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: A listing in ‘splitsville’

There's no agent training for dealing with client emotions, but good intentions and genuine concern can get you though even the toughest situations
Today 12:07 A.M.

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh Brown welcomes Rachel Hammer, a board director of the Ottawa Real Estate Board. She has been in real estate for over 11 years and was a former crisis counselor for the government before she made the switch to real estate.

Hammer didn’t think she’d be dealing with anymore crises after switching professions, but I guess that’s the beauty of real estate — you never know what you’re going to walk into next. It looks like her experience came in handy for this particular couple from Ottawa.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Article image credited to CandyBox Images / Shutterstock.com