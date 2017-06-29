In the latest episode of Voodoo Agent, Gary Gold explains that in real estate, it’s not over ’til it’s over.

If you’ve got lead, and you’ve gotten their listing or you’re showing them homes, and they’re writing offers — you think you’re all good, right?

Not so fast!

Buying or selling real estate is a thorny situation, and the stakes are high. In the best of circumstances, buying or selling real estate has its ups and downs.

You could be doing a phenomenal job, but if clients don’t know it or feel you are taking your relationship with them for granted — no matter who they are — it’s not good. It doesn’t matter if they’re right or wrong. It’s our job to guide people through this experience.

Here are a couple things to remember when your working with clients and they’re feeling a little unpredictable:

This is not your story; we are guests in their story. They don’t know what we know.

Go through your listings and see if there’s anyone who might deserve some extra patience and attention — and give it to them.