How to avoid misinterpreting text messages in real estate

The topic of today’s video comes from a friend of the show. He said one of his agents get really upset when a client doesn’t email or call back. This person has trouble misinterpreting long response times on text messages.

With the nature of text messaging and email, you can think someone is going one way when they are going the opposite; there’s no emotion in text, no inflection in the voice to help you understand.

“All you have to do is be consistent,” Tim Bray advises. If you’ve hit the person up on social media, called, left messages, texted — you’ve done all you can do, so don’t worry if they don’t respond.

The best way to pre-empt these problems is to have a huge pipeline, so that you aren’t letting everything ride on one client.

“As a real estate professional, you have to 100 percent believe in what you’re saying, which means you have to know,” Lazine adds.

You have to have the knowledge, the experience, be around the right people, know the right systems, know the things you are going to say are right because then, if you text someone and he or she doesn’t get back to you, it’s his or her bad. He or she is missing out on your knowledge and help.

On the other hand, if it’s an agent who’s not getting back to you, and it’s local, go find that person. If you go find the person face-to-face, the next time you call, the agent will be sure to call you back.