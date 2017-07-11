As a new real estate agent, how do you handle the “why should I go with a new agent instead of a seasoned veteran” objection?

What is a script you can use to show that you will be available and dedicated?

In this clip, Glenn Twiddle shares how to show the value you bring and how to make the pitch effective by quantifying that value.

“If you are a solo or a newer agent going up against a team, you still have an advantage you can pitch — your hard work and availability.” – Matt Johnson

Why are agents hired and how to handle objections

People hire us to absorb hassle and be there through the emotional process of buying a house.

When you tell people what you offer, quantifying the hard work and your availability makes your pitch more effective.

Handle the “I want a flat-fee broker” objection by asking them to give you the opportunity to earn your full fee.

Be available

The bottom line in real estate is: people want availability. They want someone who can be there for them through a very important time in their life.

When you’re a newer agent, availability is one thing you really have going for you, so leverage it.

How to quantify your hard work and availability

How to generate referrals before you even sell the client’s house

The importance of absorbing hassle

“If you’re going to be unavailable, you have to have great systems that deliver incredible value.” – Matt Johnson

Quantify how dedicated and available you can be. The goal is to overwhelm them with value because there’s no such thing as over-communication.

When you bring value, you won’t get as much push back in the form of objections.

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.