Boost in rental construction keeping would-be buyers at bay

While the housing market continues to deal with the inevitable strain of low inventory, the rental market is benefiting from a record year of new apartment construction that is stabilizing rent growth and making would-be buyers think twice about transitioning into homeownership. According to RentCafé, apartment completions are expected to exceed 345,000 -- a 21 percent year-over-year increase from 2016, and the highest level of building since 1997. In key metros, the boom in construction has cooled the year-over-year rent growth rate to 1.5 percent, the lowest seen in three years. Nationally, the average rent is expected to increase 3.9 percent, 1.9 percent lower than the year-over-year increases (5.8 percent) in home prices. San Francisco and New York City are set to benefit the most from the boost in construction, giving renters a bit of reprieve from high monthly rents. In 2016, developers built 6,200 new units in San Francisco, and another 5,400 are expected to b...
The ROI Producing Real Estate Event of the Summer
Reach top decision-makers at Inman Connect
Comments
Related Articles
Sellers aren't selling; renters aren't buying
Lack of for-sale inventory caused by increase in rentals
The biggest buyer (and renter) regrets, per Trulia