Contactually revamps Android app — will users be pleased?

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. The most economically efficient way to improve any product is by listening to exactly what your customers want in a new version of it. This is the case with popular industry CRM Contactually. Contactually content strategist Katharina Cavano shared the news about a totally revamped Android app, admittedly expressing in an email to us that the company's first take was "a swing and a miss." Reviews in the Google Play store support that stance. Prior to the new release, I averaged the star rating of 20 reviews, starting in June of this year with the last user submission before the new release. The average rating was 1.95. And this isn't the first time Contactually has goofed on mobile -- in February 2016, the company poured $8M into overhauling its iOS app. According to CEO Zvi Band, 40 percent of the Contactually user base has an Android device, whic...