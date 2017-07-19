How to market yourself with the power of persuasion

Alex Wang, a real estate evangelist for Sereno Group, entered the real estate game with a unique background in 1999. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Thinking from UC Berkeley and is a graduate of the Influence and Negotiation Strategies Program at Stanford.

More recently, he founded a successful independent brokerage, which was later acquired.

Today, Alex spends his days sharing his experiences of growing a business and the art of negotiation with others in the real estate industry. He is also recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the top 250 agents nationwide, and has been announced as one of the finalists for the “Most Innovative Agent” category at the Inman Innovator Awards 2017.

Alex will take the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco during our Marketing Intensive Track on Thursday, August 10, to teach others how to use review sites to enhance their online presence.

Register Now

We caught up with Wang to learn his favorite marketing tool and talk strategy.

What is one key piece of knowledge you hope attendees take away from your session?

Real estate agents must build their online presence using social proof to stay relevant.

What are your best tips for turning good ideas into effective marketing strategies?

Outline the steps necessary to get them done and execute. If you are too busy, hire someone that has the time to focus on getting them done.

Don’t be scared to pay for good help.

What’s your favorite marketing medium and why?

Facebook — hands down.

It’s the best place to cultivate relationships with my friends, family and clients.

Email Samantha Bullock.