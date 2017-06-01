Presented by

They are the visionaries, the forward-thinking, the stubborn, the obsessed, the tech-savvy, the creative minds always pushing boundaries. They are entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers inventing new ways to showcase properties, agents developing new ways to reach clients, companies building new technologies, brokerages creating whole new ways of doing business. They are the Inman Innovator Finalists, and they’re leading us into the future of real estate.

He’s an entrepreneur who made himself into a media brand. She’s an agent who landed a $20 million listing after just a year in the business. It’s a company that developed an augmented-reality tool to show prospective buyers what an interior-decorated home might look like -- during a showing, on their phones. They’re all finalists.

“We are honored to celebrate so much creativity and invention,” said Inman publisher Brad Inman. “Never in the history of the Innovator Awards has there been so much innovation and, therefore, never has our list of finalists been so large -- these are exciting times.”

Who will win? The 2017 Inman Innovators will be revealed at Inman Connect in San Francisco the week of August 7-11, 2017, followed by the not-to-be-missed party that’ll wrap up Inman Connect San Francisco and celebrate the Inman Innovators.

Most Innovative

Technology

Brokerage

Agent

Team

Company

Marketing Program

MLS or Association

Most Innovative Technology

Ace (Boston Logic)

Adwerx Quick Adder

Automabots

Bridge Interactive

Broker Dashboards (Clareity Security)

Buyside

CareyBot

Centriq App

View All

Most Innovative Brokerage

Bamboo Realty

Bespoke Real Estate

Better Homes and Gardens Tech Valley

Big Block Realty

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

DaneArthur.com

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Door

View All

Most Innovative Agent

Alex Wang

Amanda Le

Amy Youngren

Anne Mahon

Ben Hirsh

Brian Bair

Chandler Crouch

Derrick Ruiz

View All

Most Innovative Team

Amy Dginguerian Team

Amy Jones Real Estate Group

Anna Houssels and Brittany Hahn (Luxury Auctions)

Ben Kinney

Big Helper Realty Group

Brian Gubernick Team

DND Associates

Five Doors Real Estate Network

View All

Most Innovative Company

Attom Data Solutions

Coldwell Banker

CoreLogic

Curaytor

Dotloop

Faira

GoldenKey

Haus

View All

Most Innovative Marketing Program

@Snaplistings

Alex Monticello’s Multilingual ‘Welcome’ Signs

Berkshire Hathaway’s ‘No Place Like Home’ Ads

Cards Against Real Estate (RealScout)

Century 21’s ‘Not an App’ Campaign

ChandlervsGilbert.com

Coldwell Banker Broker’s Open/Virtual Happy Hour

Decker Bullock Sotheby’s Agent Videos

View All

Most Innovative MLS Or Association

Asian Real Estate Association of America

Austin Board of Realtors

Bright MLS

California Regional MLS

International Blockchain Real Estate Association

Midwest Real Estate Data

My Florida Regional MLS

National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals

View All

Put on your fancy shoes and walk the red carpet at Inman's Annual Innovator Bash, where the industry meets to celebrate the future of real estate and the visionaries leading the way.

Get your ticket
Back to top
Welcome back. Log in to access Inman Select.
Sign Up.
Forgot your password?
No problem.

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation
Password Reset Instructions have been sent to .
Subscribe to Inman Weekly
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Special reports on commissions, agent tech, brokerages and much more.
It looks like you're already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings