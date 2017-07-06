How to shake up your business strategy and improve your CRM

Christine Lee, CEO of Seize the Market, is a jack of all trades in the real estate industry. Her past roles include real estate appraiser, mortgage broker, real estate broker, general contractor and consultant. Lee will draw from all her industry experience to teach others how to be a successful entrepreneur through non-traditional methods. She will also share her five best tips for customer relationship management (CRM).

Watch Christine as she takes the stage not once, but twice at Inman Connect San Francisco during our Tech Connect Track on August 8 and the Leadership Track on August 10.

We caught up with Lee to talk tips, trends and takeaways.

What are a few technological/productivity tips that you can give agents/brokers for a successful second half of 2017?

Drill deep, not wide. Riches are in the niches. Cure yourself of SOS — “shiny object syndrome.”

What do you see as some of the most important trends or changes that those in the real estate industry should be on the lookout for?

The big box companies can provide generic coverage all day long but niches are the golden nuggets left behind. This applies to hyperlocal content, service value proposition in your real estate business.

Give us a sneak peek and tell us one of the key takeaways audience members will learn during your session.

The top biggest mistakes in choosing a CRM and how to avoid them, and top CRM technologies in the top five categories you need to know about.

