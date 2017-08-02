Real estate technology powerhouse CoreLogic has acquired one of the industry's most well-known technology and consulting firms, Clareity. The deal closed yesterday for an undisclosed sum. CoreLogic, a publicly-traded firm with a market cap of $3.8 billion, offers global property information and analytics, including its public records product Realist and data aggregation and distribution platform Trestle. CoreLogic's Matrix multiple listing service system serves 600,000-plus MLS subscribers -- more than any other MLS vendor nationwide. Chris Bennett, CoreLogic With the purchase of Clareity, CoreLogic has extended its real estate tech offerings to include Clareity's flagship SafeMLS user authentication tool and its single sign-on MLS and broker dashboards. SafeMLS protects MLSs from improper usage of their databases, including password sharing. The dashboards integrate with over 250 applications and allow MLSs and brokers to show off their product offerings to subscribers an...
- Through the acquisition, Clareity gains heft while CoreLogic expands its real estate tech offerings.
