Creating single property websites is a cinch with Rela

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Rela is a single property website builder. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: All agents and teams; new agents, especially. Top selling points Great looking listing sites done quickly Native Facebook ad campaign builder Unique template designs Video ads Top concerns Very few. Overcoming the stigma of single-property websites not being effective marketing investments could hamper agents from adopting. This tool could change that. What you should know Nike doesn't rely only on Zappos.com to sell its products; so why do real estate agents rely on portals to sell their listings? I'm a firm believer that tools like Rela -- which will be featured at ICSF 2017's Startup Alley -- should be in the technology bandolier of every real estate office. More specifically, your listings should have their own web pages. It's good for SEO, it...
