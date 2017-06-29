Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Startup Alley is the nerve center of Inman Connect conferences. It's where the synapses fire and pulse, charging attendees with ideas on how to improve their business and fueling participants with the energy to keep innovating. At each show, new and emerging technology companies showcase where their products stand in the industry; some are shelf-ready, others remain in beta, collecting the last few bits of insight they need to launch. Regardless of their status, you should make a visit to each one. After all, if there's anyone who knows what it takes to make a business successful, it's a real estate agent. The few real estate tech names highlighted here stand out to me because they're addressing old needs (e.g., showing safety, lead generation) in new ways; going after established competition (listing pages); or applying advanced tech to real estate needs (augm...