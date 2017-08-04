This week’s news is mostly a tale of misinformation. But first, some reliable data. July payrolls released this morning grew by 209,000, enough to stop cold a decline in mortgage and other long-term rates and roughly double the monthly gain, which would stabilize the unemployment rate at today’s 4.3 percent -- either stop hiring, or add more people to the work force, or the rate of unemployment will continue to fall, presumably below zero, and with who-knows-what consequences for wages and inflation. The payroll data also showed average hourly earnings increasing just as they have been, 2.5 percent year-over-year. The US 10-year T-note in the last year. For a while this week it looked as though it might make a run at the 2.15% bottom in June, but the payroll numbers ended that. The twin ISM surveys of purchasing managers have been excellent predictors of the overall economy. The July figures: manufacturing cooled slightly from red-hot, to 56.3 from 57.8, and the servic...