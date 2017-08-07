SAN FRANCISCO -- It's not unusual for successful independent brokerages to feel the flattery of being courted. But is transitioning to a big brokerage the right thing to do? There is no prescriptive answer here as what's right for one indie may not be right for another. Listening to what other companies have to say is a smart move -- learning from someone else's experiences can be wise -- but always take a moment to ask yourself few key questions before making a decision. 'Take the meeting' Principal broker-owner of Hawaii Life Matt Beall took the stage at today's Indie Broker Summit to urge the independent brokerage audience to "take the meeting," but never sign on the dotted line right away. Matt Beall on left and Mark McLaughlin on right Beall said you owe it to yourself to look at the agreements, sift through them and carefully consider the reasons why you would or would not move forward. Think about "why it would be right. Also who you are -- your values," he added. A...