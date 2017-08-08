SAN FRANCISCO -- Who remembers radio ads, classifieds, Discman and phone booths? What about a time when clients came into your real estate office not knowing what's for sale out there? Google's Melinda Bennett reminded an audience of real estate agents, brokers and techies of such a time at this morning's Tech Connect, part of Inman Connect's Tuesday programming. Melinda Bennett Fast-forward to today, and it's obvious that technology has changed everything; we have a computer (our phone) in our hands at all times. "I personally freak out without mine," Bennett said. "I'm literally on stage with my cellphone. I had pockets sewn into my wedding dress so I could keep my phone with me all day." (The audience chuckled). Consumers are more aware, informed and demanding than ever before because of this fundamental change in technology and information access. Now, by the time you meet with real estate clients, they've already conducted a Google search on the best schools, wa...